NoLimitCoin Price Reaches $0.0006 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and HitBTC. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $338,508.45 and $143.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 611,655,933 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

