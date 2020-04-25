Nomura Lowers POSCO (NYSE:PKX) to Hold

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Nomura to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PKX. ValuEngine raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. POSCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

NYSE:PKX opened at $34.50 on Friday. POSCO has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in POSCO by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

