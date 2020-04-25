Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

NAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Nordic American Tanker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 793.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAT opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nordic American Tanker has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.59 million, a PE ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

