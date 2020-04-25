Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN stock opened at $156.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. Nordson has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $180.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.57.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

