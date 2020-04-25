Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 2,716.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter.

TXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $2,213,662.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management I, sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $44,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 837,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,657,313 over the last 90 days.

TXG opened at $74.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.62. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.40) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

