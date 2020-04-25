Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Progyny at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $50,592,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $6,313,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $9,961,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

PGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $20.73 on Friday. Progyny Inc has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.45.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.07 million. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.