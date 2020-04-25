Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 449,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.16% of Qutoutiao as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Qutoutiao by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 142,530 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Qutoutiao by 339.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 43,943 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qutoutiao by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 176,301 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Qutoutiao during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 45,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

QTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of Qutoutiao stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. Qutoutiao Inc – has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Qutoutiao had a negative return on equity of 2,445.77% and a negative net margin of 48.27%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Qutoutiao Inc – will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

