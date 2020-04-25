North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 13,781 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,133 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 59,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 120,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,005 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $42.52. 14,282,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,014,298. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.