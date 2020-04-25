North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,745,000 after purchasing an additional 224,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,964,000 after acquiring an additional 151,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,411,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,945,000 after purchasing an additional 351,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

TMO traded up $8.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,774. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26. The stock has a market cap of $127.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.70 and its 200-day moving average is $311.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

