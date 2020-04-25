North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $6.93 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,988,193 shares of company stock worth $482,520,915. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.78. 12,649,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,265,959. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

