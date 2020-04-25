North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,227 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,316,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,660,872. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

