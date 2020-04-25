Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,115 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $67,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

NYSE NVO opened at $64.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $151.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $65.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.7874 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

