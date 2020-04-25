Nuggets (NUG) One Day Volume Hits $108.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $108.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.54 or 0.02595935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00214579 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.