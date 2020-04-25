NULS (NULS) One Day Volume Tops $6.90 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One NULS token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DragonEX, Binance and Bit-Z. NULS has a market capitalization of $20.34 million and $6.90 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.79 or 0.02575660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00215679 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 108,942,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,866,086 tokens. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ChaoEX, Bit-Z, QBTC, DragonEX, OKEx, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

