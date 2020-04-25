Numeraire Reaches One Day Volume of $931,765.00 (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $50.78 million and approximately $931,765.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for about $20.98 or 0.00275594 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Numeraire

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,420,856 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

