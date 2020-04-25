NuShares (NSR) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One NuShares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. NuShares has a market cap of $693,964.16 and approximately $1,024.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NuShares Token Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

