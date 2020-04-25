Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 26,125 Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dynatrace worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Dynatrace by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,673,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,039,000 after buying an additional 3,750,957 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,775,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,709,000 after acquiring an additional 905,316 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $115,161,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,668,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 29,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $603,189.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,670,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,506,703.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 30,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 417,891 shares in the company, valued at $11,700,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 848,407 shares of company stock worth $26,105,690.

NYSE:DT opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $37.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

