Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,415,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,719 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Opko Health worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,362,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Opko Health by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,898,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,461 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Opko Health by 557,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,547,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,678 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opko Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OPK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Opko Health from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Opko Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.74.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 643,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $752,952.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,672.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,995,756 shares of company stock worth $4,208,739. Insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

