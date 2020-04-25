Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 366,995 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,995 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,322,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 787,166 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,784,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5,720.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 609,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 599,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 721,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 485,692 shares during the period. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 34,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $134,060.67. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,694.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Todisco purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $144,800.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,845 shares in the company, valued at $893,578.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 619,339 shares of company stock worth $2,074,576 over the last three months. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

