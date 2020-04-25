Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,852 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Regis worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regis in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,314,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,914,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,204,000 after acquiring an additional 606,874 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Regis during the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Regis by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Regis by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 315,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 63,842 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on RGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Regis from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

Shares of NYSE:RGS opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $327.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.75. Regis Co. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Regis had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $208.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Bakken sold 14,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $219,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

