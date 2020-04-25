Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,429 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of QuinStreet worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,672,000 after buying an additional 162,065 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,904,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148,535 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,553,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 524,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3,374.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,266,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,923 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 6,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $104,106.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,856.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 236,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $8.63 on Friday. QuinStreet Inc has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

