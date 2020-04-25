Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Position in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,518 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of International Seaways worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 851.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 273,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 244,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 184,237 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $3,655,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $3,452,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth about $3,203,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

International Seaways stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. International Seaways Inc has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $764.79 million, a P/E ratio of -653.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $124.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

