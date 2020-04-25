Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,998 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 61,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,059 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 195,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 179,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 25,000 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $435,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,001.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Arougheti acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 372,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,924. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 98.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

