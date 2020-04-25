Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 82,833 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Tenneco worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth about $12,898,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 27,949 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,899,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $221.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. Tenneco Inc has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $24.39.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

