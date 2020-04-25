Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $4.11 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVO. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.