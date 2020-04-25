Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Ennis worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ennis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ennis by 8,519.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ennis by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ennis by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Ennis by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $22.21.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 12.93%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.