Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 41,397 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,397 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Grocery Outlet worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GO. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $8,984,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 260.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,523,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In other Grocery Outlet news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $662,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,703,958 in the last ninety days.

NYSE:GO opened at $34.88 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $655.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

