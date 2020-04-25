Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,324 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WASH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $54.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

