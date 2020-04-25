Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 50,569 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,569 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Castle Biosciences worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSTL. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 365,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 85,231 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 206,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 39,927 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $6,125,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 70,845 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSTL. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In related news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $800,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,250.

Shares of CSTL opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $39.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

