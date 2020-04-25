Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Middlesex Water worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth $3,703,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $59.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $69.92.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2563 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $26,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $462,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,284 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $212,376.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $983,178.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

MSEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

