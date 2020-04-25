Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,275 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Pluralsight worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,303 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Pluralsight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,875,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pluralsight in the fourth quarter worth about $66,505,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,356,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,245,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PS shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 36,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $703,478.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $108,361.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,974 shares of company stock worth $1,370,140 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pluralsight stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. Pluralsight Inc has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $35.70.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

