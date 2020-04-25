Nxt Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, C-CEX, CoinEgg and Upbit. Nxt has a market capitalization of $9.92 million and $847,607.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nxt Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Indodax, HitBTC, C-CEX, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Livecoin, CoinEgg, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

