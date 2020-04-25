Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Makes New Investment in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,000. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH makes up 2.1% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Laurence A. Chapman sold 8,021 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,042,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $43,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,008,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.17. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $152.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.04.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.47.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

