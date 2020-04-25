Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Reduces Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA cut its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 3.0% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,322,385,000 after acquiring an additional 236,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,903,776,000 after acquiring an additional 91,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,029,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,704,000 after acquiring an additional 103,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,705. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.36 and its 200-day moving average is $220.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

