Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 36,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.58. 8,412,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,342,497. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.06. The company has a market cap of $88.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

