Observer 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.08 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Observer has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Observer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24. Observer has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $1.08 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.98 or 0.02590120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00214284 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00049855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,099,841,304 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org.

Buying and Selling Observer

Observer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

