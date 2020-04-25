Obyte (GBYTE) 1-Day Volume Hits $12,888.00

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Obyte has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Obyte has a market cap of $13.82 million and $12,888.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.54 or 0.00245368 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.98 or 0.02580012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00215412 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050568 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,029 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

