Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Achieves Market Cap of $23.38 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0668 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $23.38 million and $10.19 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 21.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.31 or 0.02590749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00214877 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00060729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,126,266 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

