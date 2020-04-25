ODEM Reaches Market Cap of $6.82 Million (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. One ODEM token can now be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000412 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and $201,745.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ODEM has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $194.77 or 0.02577575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00214870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

