ODUWA (OWC) Price Tops $0.11

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, ODUWA has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a total market cap of $266,797.14 and $63,107.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00037983 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00041543 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000646 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,647.08 or 1.01105311 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00061025 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000063 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

