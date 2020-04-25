OKB (OKB) Reaches Market Cap of $294.67 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One OKB token can now be purchased for $4.91 or 0.00064540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. OKB has a total market capitalization of $294.67 million and $130.91 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00052447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.86 or 0.04387269 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013215 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009073 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

