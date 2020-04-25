OKCash Trading 9% Higher This Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $2,521.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037522 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00041521 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000654 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,652.06 or 1.00616233 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060105 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000062 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,124,467 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

