Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Okta from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total transaction of $1,297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $7,601,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,267.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,608 shares of company stock worth $34,768,640. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 5,160.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 62.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Okta by 644.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 577.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.35. 1,656,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,233. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.69. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $156.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Okta will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

