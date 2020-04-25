OmiseGO Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, OmiseGO has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00008264 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Livecoin, Coinrail and Bancor Network. OmiseGO has a market cap of $87.59 million and approximately $86.76 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006183 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BigONE, Fatbtc, B2BX, Zebpay, Hotbit, GOPAX, OKEx, Poloniex, Bitbns, Binance, TOPBTC, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Liqui, HitBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, ChaoEX, Bit-Z, DDEX, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Tokenomy, IDEX, DigiFinex, Upbit, FCoin, Coinsuper, Coinrail, DragonEX, Vebitcoin, CoinTiger, Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Neraex, Braziliex, ABCC, Coinnest, Bittrex, IDAX, Ovis, COSS, Livecoin, AirSwap, Kucoin, Cobinhood, CoinExchange, Koinex, Tidex, BitMart, Independent Reserve, BitBay, TDAX, CoinBene, Huobi, Iquant, Crex24, ZB.COM, C2CX, Exmo, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, IDCM, Coinone and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.