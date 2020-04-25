Omni Market Cap Tops $913,555.35 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. Omni has a market cap of $913,555.35 and $29.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00021356 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00592363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006459 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 310% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,918 coins and its circulating supply is 562,602 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Poloniex, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

