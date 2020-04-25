Omnicom Group (OMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Omnicom Group to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Omnicom Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OMC stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average is $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

