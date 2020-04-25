Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,984 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,736 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,797,206,000 after buying an additional 469,848 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,197,810,000 after purchasing an additional 326,268 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

