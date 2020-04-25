Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 16,513 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,306 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.2% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 212,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 177,691 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $53.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,277,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,512,006. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $163.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

