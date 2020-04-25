Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002356 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $11.77 million and $1.71 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.46 or 0.04446116 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00064529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013211 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009075 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.