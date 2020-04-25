Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMED. Stephens upped their price objective on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

AMED stock opened at $186.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $106.65 and a 1 year high of $218.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.79.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.64, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $2,182,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and have sold 23,529 shares valued at $4,519,281. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

